Amazon unveils 2 AI wearables that turn conversations into notes
Amazon just launched two new AI-powered wearables, the Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse. Both are designed to help you turn real-life conversations into reminders and notes, all through the Bee app.
The Bee Eclipse snaps onto your phone to summarize calls with permission from the person you're calling, while the Bee Frontier can be worn on your wrist or clipped to your clothes to capture chats on the go.
Bee wearables delete audio instantly
Worried about privacy?
Both gadgets process audio in real time and delete it right away: the audio is never stored. Only you can access encrypted transcripts, plus there are clear status lights and buttons for control.
The Eclipse lasts over 21 days per charge ($99), while the Frontier gives you a week ($74).
You can pick from multiple colors, connect with Alexa, and easily manage or delete anything you've recorded, so staying organized doesn't mean giving up privacy.