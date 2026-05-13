Amazon unveils Alexa for Shopping, replacing Rufus, to personalize purchases
Technology
Amazon just dropped "Alexa for Shopping," an AI-powered assistant that makes finding and buying stuff way more personal.
It replaces Rufus, which launched in 2024, and works across mobile, desktop, and Echo Show devices, using your shopping history to suggest products you might actually want.
Alexa gains cross-site 'Buy for me'
Alexa can answer anything from Which moisturizer should I try? to checking your old orders.
You can chat with it or use the search bar for custom guides, compare products, track prices, set up repeat buys (like pet food), and even get alerts when prices fall.
The new "Buy for Me" feature lets you shop on other websites too, so Alexa isn't just about Amazon anymore.