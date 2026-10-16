Amazon unveils Bee ambient AI wristbands and smartphone add-ons
Technology
Amazon just showed off its Bee collection: think wristbands and tiny smartphone add-ons that quietly use AI and sensors to get things done for you, no app-tapping needed.
Announced on Thursday, these ambient gadgets are all about making life smoother by handling tasks in the background so you can actually focus on what's happening around you.
Amazon Bee deletes audio, encrypts transcripts
Bee devices take privacy seriously: any audio they process gets deleted right away, and conversation transcripts are locked with encryption keys only you control.
As Panos Panay put it, building trust was key: he said privacy was critical and had to be designed with privacy in mind.