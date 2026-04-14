Amazon Web Services launches Amazon Bio Discovery for drug design

AWS platform generated nearly 300,000 antibodies

The platform, used with help from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, has already generated nearly 300,000 novel antibody molecules and narrowed them to 100,000 candidates for lab testing.

AWS says it is here to support researchers, not replace them, and with 19 of the top 20 pharma companies already using AWS services, it looks like a big deal for the industry.

There is even a free trial before you have to subscribe. Plus, AWS is rolling out another AI tool soon to help pick better clinical trial sites, a major headache in drug development.