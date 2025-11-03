Next Article
Amazon's AI assistant Rufus could add $10B in annual sales
Technology
Amazon's AI shopping assistant, Rufus, is making waves—CEO Andy Jassy says it's on track to bring in an extra $10 billion a year.
Since its August launch, Rufus has helped 250 million shoppers, and users are 60% more likely to finish their purchases.
Jassy highlighted Rufus as a key bet on consumer-facing AI and noted its impact on customer engagement and sales.
How to use Rufus on Amazon shopping app
Rufus lives inside the Amazon Shopping app and desktop site, especially in India.
It helps you find products, compare options, and answers questions like "which is better OLED or LED TV?" with info pulled from Amazon's catalog and the web.
To use it, just update your app and tap the Rufus icon—Amazon wants your feedback to keep making it smarter and easier to use.