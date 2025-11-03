Next Article
Google Play Store now uses AI to summarize reviews
Technology
Google just rolled out a new Play Store feature that uses AI to sum up app reviews for you.
Instead of scrolling through endless comments, you'll now see a short summary under "Users are saying" that captures what people like and don't like about an app—think highlights on things like design or performance.
Summaries only show up for apps with lots of reviews
This update means you can make quicker, smarter choices about which apps to download without digging through tons of feedback.
The summaries only show up for apps with lots of reviews, so newer or smaller apps might not have them yet.
It's all part of Google's bigger push to bring more AI into everyday tools like Docs and Gmail.