Amazon's Alexa+ is now available in the UK.
Amazon just dropped Alexa+ in the UK marking its first move outside North America.
If you grab a new Echo device now, you get Alexa+ free for a while; after that, Prime members keep it for free and everyone else pays £19.99 a month.
Alexa+ can book restaurant tables and order food
Alexa+ is built to work smoothly across Echo speakers, Fire TV, and the Alexa app.
Thanks to some smart tech from Cambridge teams, it understands regional accents better and can help with stuff like booking tables on OpenTable, ordering food from JustEat, or catching up on news from The Guardian.
Alexa+ is already a hit in the US.
Launched in 2025 and already big in the US Alexa+ is rolling out web access at Alexa.com and popping up in BMWs, Samsung TVs, Bosch coffee makers, and even Oura smart rings.
Amazon says people chat with this version way more than before: shopping triples and recipe searches jump fivefold.