Amazon's Alexa+ lets Echo Show order Grubhub and Uber Eats
Technology
Amazon's Alexa+ just got a tasty upgrade: you can now order food straight from Grubhub or Uber Eats using your Echo Show 8 (or larger).
Just ask Alexa to place your order, customize what you want, and watch live updates pop up on your screen.
No more juggling apps or wondering where your food is.
Alexa+ supports tweaks, reorders and tracking
You can tweak orders while chatting with Alexa+, quickly reorder favorites thanks to synced past orders, or search for new eats by restaurant or cuisine.
And if you're curious about your meal's status, just say "Alexa, where's my food?"
Tapojoy Chatterjee, VP of Product at Grubhub, and Harshit Agarwal, Head of Uber Eats Product, are calling it a streamlined experience that makes finding and managing orders way simpler.