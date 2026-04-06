Amazon's Alexa+ lets Echo Show order Grubhub and Uber Eats Technology Apr 06, 2026

Amazon's Alexa+ just got a tasty upgrade: you can now order food straight from Grubhub or Uber Eats using your Echo Show 8 (or larger).

Just ask Alexa to place your order, customize what you want, and watch live updates pop up on your screen.

No more juggling apps or wondering where your food is.