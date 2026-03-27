Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Best WD Black SSD deals
Technology
Amazon's Big Spring Sale (March 25-31) is dropping prices on WD Black SSDs, perfect if you're looking to boost your gaming setup or laptop storage.
With memory prices spiking lately, this sale is a rare chance to snag high-end drives for less.
The standout deal? The WD Black SN850X 4TB, now just $670 (down from $1,700).
Other notable deals on WD Black SSDs
You'll also find the SN7100 4TB for $626 (was $1,380), great for gamers with its speedy 3-D NAND flash memory.
Or grab the SN8100 2TB at $430 (originally $1,000) if you want super-fast data handling.
All these offers are in the electronics section of Amazon's sale page, so if you've been waiting to upgrade your storage, now's a good time!