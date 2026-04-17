Amazon's Fire TV Stick HD will switch to Vega OS
Technology
Amazon's next Fire TV Stick HD will run on Vega OS instead of Android, a pretty big shift for the streaming device.
Some people were not thrilled with Vega OS when it launched last year because of its limited app options.
Amazon Fire TV Stick blocks sideloading
The biggest difference: you will not be able to sideload apps anymore, which might be a letdown if you liked extra customization.
Still, for most people, the core features and streaming experience will stay the same as before.
Amazon's move signals its future Fire TV Stick devices will move to Vega OS.