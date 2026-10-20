Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers up to 70% off electronics
Technology
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is live, bringing up to 70% off on electronics.
Both Prime and non-Prime members can grab deals on headphones, laptops, and tablets.
Plus, perks like no-cost EMIs and exchange offers make upgrading your tech a little easier.
Amazon deals on laptops, tablets, headphones
Laptops from ASUS, Dell, and Apple are up to 50% off. Tablets from Samsung and Lenovo are discounted by as much as 40%.
If you're into music or gaming, headphones and earbuds from Sony and Bose are up to 70% off, so it's a good time to snag those high-end gadgets before the sale ends.