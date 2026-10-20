Amazon's Rajeev Rastogi at TechSparks champions agentic AI in business
Amazon's machine learning vice president Rajeev Rastogi says the future of business tech is all about "agentic AI," smart systems that can handle tasks just by understanding what you ask in plain language.
At TechSparks 2026, he explained how these digital agents are already helping Amazon with things like chat-based shopping assistants and tools that make inventory and compliance way simpler, with no human micromanaging needed.
Rajeev Rastogi recommends fine tuned models
Rastogi pointed out that while generative AI gets a lot of buzz, it can be expensive and slow for big jobs.
His advice? Use smaller, fine-tuned models for specific tasks.
This not only saves money but also makes automation smoother in areas like law, finance, and healthcare, so companies can focus on what really matters instead of getting bogged down in routine work.