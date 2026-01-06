Meet GENE.01, the robot that can actually feel touch
What's the story
At CES 2026, Italian robotics firm Generative Bionics unveiled its first humanoid robot concept, GENE.01. The prototype was showcased during AMD's opening keynote, giving it instant global attention. This is the company's first-ever public display of a humanoid design and is being touted as the basis for all future developments. A more polished version of the robot is expected to be commercially launched in Q4 2026.
Prototype details
GENE.01: A prototype with a unique vision
GENE.01 is not yet available for purchase as it is still a concept model. The name 'GENE' symbolizes identity and inheritance, suggesting that future robots will evolve from this core design. During the keynote, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su invited Daniele Pucci, CEO of Generative Bionics, to explain the vision behind the robot and its development process.
Design features
GENE.01's design and functionality
GENE.01 is designed to perceive the world through its body, not just think like AI. Its outer surface is covered in tactile skin with hundreds of small sensors that can detect touch, pressure, and minor physical interactions. This feature allows the robot to sense instantly if someone taps its arm or if it bumps into an object, making real-world interaction safer and smoother.
Tech partnership
AMD's role in powering GENE.01
AMD is not just a technology partner, but also an investor in the project. The company provides the processors and hardware that power the robot's onboard computing. This enables the robot to process data from cameras, touch sensors, and body movement simultaneously, helping it react quickly in real environments. Salil Raje of AMD said GENE.01 shows what can happen when hardware and robotics come together with AI technology.
Funding details
Generative Bionics secures $81 million funding for humanoid robotics
Generative Bionics recently raised $81 million, one of the largest funding rounds for humanoid robotics in Europe. The company sees this unveiling as the first milestone on its roadmap. The next big step will be later this year when the robot moves closer to commercial launch. Pucci confirmed a more finished version of the robot will be officially launched in Q4 2026.