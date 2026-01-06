Meet GENE.01, the robot that can actually feel touch

At CES 2026, Italian robotics firm Generative Bionics unveiled its first humanoid robot concept, GENE.01. The prototype was showcased during AMD 's opening keynote, giving it instant global attention. This is the company's first-ever public display of a humanoid design and is being touted as the basis for all future developments. A more polished version of the robot is expected to be commercially launched in Q4 2026.

Prototype details GENE.01: A prototype with a unique vision GENE.01 is not yet available for purchase as it is still a concept model. The name 'GENE' symbolizes identity and inheritance, suggesting that future robots will evolve from this core design. During the keynote, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su invited Daniele Pucci, CEO of Generative Bionics, to explain the vision behind the robot and its development process.

Design features GENE.01's design and functionality GENE.01 is designed to perceive the world through its body, not just think like AI. Its outer surface is covered in tactile skin with hundreds of small sensors that can detect touch, pressure, and minor physical interactions. This feature allows the robot to sense instantly if someone taps its arm or if it bumps into an object, making real-world interaction safer and smoother.

Tech partnership AMD's role in powering GENE.01 AMD is not just a technology partner, but also an investor in the project. The company provides the processors and hardware that power the robot's onboard computing. This enables the robot to process data from cameras, touch sensors, and body movement simultaneously, helping it react quickly in real environments. Salil Raje of AMD said GENE.01 shows what can happen when hardware and robotics come together with AI technology.