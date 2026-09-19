AMD products may get pricier as TSMC raises wafer costs
What's the story
AMD's processors and graphics cards may soon see a price hike, according to industry rumors. The speculation stems from a post on Board Channels (via Wccftech), which cites supply chain sources saying that TSMC has informed its customers about a potential 10% price increase. Since most of AMD's chips are manufactured by TSMC, the company has reportedly notified its customers of a similar "price adjustment" across its entire chip product line.
Impact scope
Price hike could affect all AMD chips
The rumored price adjustment could impact all of AMD's chips, including GPUs and Ryzen processors.
Even motherboard chipsets could see a price hike, which would increase the cost of those AMD boards too.
The sources suggest that this new policy from AMD could come into effect in Q4 2026, which means it could be implemented as early as next month.
Ongoing challenges
Price increase due to RAM crisis
The rumored price hike from AMD comes amid the ongoing RAM crisis, which has already affected other products.
For instance, Valve's Steam Frame VR headset was recently launched at a much higher price than initially expected.
A hardware engineer at Valve, Joy Lyons, said that the price target for the Steam Frame shifted due to the global RAM crisis.
Information
RAM crisis and its impact on tech products
The RAM crisis was expected to get worse during 2026, and those predictions are coming true. Reports have even indicated that DDR5 RAM is becoming more expensive. The situation has raised concerns about potential price hikes for laptops and other tech products in the future.