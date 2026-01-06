CES 2026: AMD unveils powerful AI chips for PCs

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, AMD has unveiled its latest line of AI processors, including Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen 7 9850X3D. The chips are designed to power personal computers with artificial intelligence capabilities. The company believes that such PCs are the future of computing. The new processors come with 12 CPU cores and 24 threads, offering enhanced performance over their predecessors.

Performance boost Ryzen AI 400 series: A leap in performance The Ryzen AI 400 Series promises a whopping 1.3 times faster multitasking and 1.7 times faster content creation than its competitors. This is a major upgrade from the previous generation, the Ryzen AI 300 Series, which was launched in 2024. Rahul Tikoo, AMD's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Client Business, revealed that the firm has expanded to over 250 AI PC platforms, representing a growth of 2x over the last year.

Future vision AI PCs to revolutionize computing experience Tikoo envisions a future where AI will be integrated into every layer of computing, especially at the personal level. He said, "Our AI PCs and devices will transform how we work, how we play, how we create and how we connect with each other." This vision highlights AMD's commitment to making advanced technology accessible for everyday use.