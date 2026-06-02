Amena Faruqi's team finds planetary masses from dusty rings Technology Jun 02, 2026

Scientists have come up with a new technique to find planets that are tough to see, by studying the dusty rings around young stars.

Led by Amena Faruqi from the University of Warwick, the team figured out that the width and brightness of these rings can reveal how massive the planets inside them are, even if those planets cannot be spotted directly.

The method works across different dust grain sizes and light wavelengths, making it easier for astronomers to track down faint or hidden worlds.