This drug combo cuts death-risk in cancer cases by 58%

The combination therapy also extended the median overall survival time of patients.

Those on the combo regimen had a median survival of 21.1 months, compared to just 12.7 months for those on Imfinzi alone.

"I think there are moments in medicine when you see a piece of data that is so profound that it's going to transform the standard of care for patients," Dr. Paul Burton, Amgen's chief medical officer, said in an interview after the trial results were released.