Amivantamab shows promise for advanced head and neck cancers

Amivantamab trial: 43 of 102 responded

Out of 102 patients from 11 countries, 43 saw their tumors shrink or disappear, including 28 with major shrinkage and 15 with no trace of cancer on scans.

One participant, Carl Walsh, who battled tongue cancer, said his speech improved and he started to return to normal after only two cycles of the drug.

Experts say amivantamab works by blocking tumor growth in several ways and is given as an injection every three weeks, making it easier for patients to manage.

More research is on the way, but it's a hopeful step forward for hard-to-treat cancers.