Amulya Yadav study finds AI chatbots 76% accurate on health
Technology
Turns out, artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGPT are pretty good at answering health questions, getting it right about 76% of the time.
Penn State researcher Amulya Yadav and his team tested more than 200 medical prompts, with doctors checking the answers.
The results show that AI could be a game-changer for basic medical advice, especially in places where seeing a doctor isn't easy.
Yadav: chatbots help but not diagnose
Yadav points out that while AI can help people who don't have access to health care, it's not as reliable as an actual doctor.
So, these chatbots are useful for quick info or guidance, but when it comes to diagnosis or serious care, you still need trained professionals.