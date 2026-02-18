Ancient moon collision created Saturn's biggest moon Titan: Study

A new study suggests Titan, Saturn's biggest moon, was created when two ancient moons—proto-Titan and proto-Hyperion—smashed together about 100-200 million years ago. This epic collision didn't just make Titan; it also changed its surface and orbit in big ways.

How the impact changed Titan's look The impact was so intense that it wiped out older craters and resurfaced Titan, which explains why the moon looks so smooth today.

Before this event, proto-Titan would have looked a lot rougher, more like Jupiter's crater-filled Callisto.

The impact also altered the orbits of Saturn's inner moons The chaos from the collision could have messed with the orbits of Saturn's inner moons, causing some to smash into each other.

Most of the debris would likely have reaccreted into new moons, while some icy bits could have drifted inward and may have contributed to Saturn's famous rings about 100 million years ago.