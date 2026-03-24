Ancient trees host hidden fungal worlds: Study

Scientists found a hidden world of fungi living under the Gran Abuelo, an ancient alerce (Fitzroya) tree in Chile. By testing soil samples using DNA sequencing, they discovered over 300 fungal species, many of which appear to be unique to that soil and are not found elsewhere.

Findings of the study The soil beneath Gran Abuelo, a nearly 5,500-year-old giant, had over 300 fungal species—about 2.25 times the fungal diversity found under more recently grown trees in the same forest.

Many of these fungi were unique to that soil and not found elsewhere.

Relationship between trees and fungi Researchers noticed that the larger and older the tree, the more diverse its underground fungi community.

Fungi in the network help the tree access phosphorus and other nutrients.