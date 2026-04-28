The project will be set up in 3 villages

Andhra CM Naidu launches Google's $15B AI hub in Vizag

By Mudit Dube 12:07 pm Apr 28, 202612:07 pm

What's the story

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has laid the foundation stone for a new Google artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam. The project, which is worth over $15 billion, will be set up across the villages of Adavivaram, Rambilli and Tarluvada. It will cover an area of more than 600 acres and is expected to become one of India's largest AI data centers with a capacity of 1GW.