Andhra CM Naidu launches Google's $15B AI hub in Vizag
What's the story
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has laid the foundation stone for a new Google artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam. The project, which is worth over $15 billion, will be set up across the villages of Adavivaram, Rambilli and Tarluvada. It will cover an area of more than 600 acres and is expected to become one of India's largest AI data centers with a capacity of 1GW.
Growth prospects
AI hub's capacity to be expanded to 6.5GW
The Andhra Pradesh government has plans to expand the capacity of this AI hub to a whopping 6.5GW. The initiative is likely to create jobs in various tech fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud operations, and data science. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh were among those who attended the foundation-laying ceremony for this ambitious project.
Investment impact
Andhra Pradesh government pushes 'Speed of doing business' policy
The establishment of the Google Cloud AI hub is expected to draw investments in server manufacturing, cooling technology, power systems, and networking. The Andhra Pradesh government is pushing this project under its 'Speed of Doing Business's policy. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to bolster the state's economy and create more job opportunities in emerging tech sectors.