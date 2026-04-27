Andhra CM to launch Google's $15B AI data center tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for a $15 billion artificial intelligence (AI) data center in Visakhapatnam on April 28. The hyperscale AI facility will be set up at Tarluvada village, making Visakhapatnam a major technology hub and an AI gateway in Asia. The project is expected to significantly boost India's digital infrastructure growth.

Project details One of the largest AI data centers in India The new facility, with a planned capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW), will be one of the largest AI data centers in India. It will provide advanced AI cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage capabilities. The state government has also unveiled a long-term vision to create a multi-GW digital ecosystem with an overall capacity of around 6.5GW, making Andhra Pradesh a major data hub.

Economic impact Boost for local economy The Google AI data center will be set up across nearly 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram, and Rambilli areas with other private partners. This mega project is expected to create a large number of jobs in AI, cloud operations, cybersecurity, maintenance, and data science. It will also attract investments in related sectors such as power systems, cooling technologies server manufacturing networking further strengthening the state's position as a key player in the global digital economy.

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