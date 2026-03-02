AI doctors will now treat patients in Andhra Pradesh 

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a major digital initiative in the healthcare sector with the launch of an "AI Doctor" service. The move is aimed at improving access to medical services across the state. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made the announcement during a public meeting in Vizianagaram district. The initiative will be integrated with Sanjeevani digital health records project and is expected to benefit nearly five crore residents.

Service How AI Doctor will work The AI Doctor will be a digital medical assistant powered by artificial intelligence. It will analyze a patient's symptoms like fever, pain, or cough along with their personal digital health records, blood test reports, and screening results. Based on this data, the system will provide medical advice, recommend precautions, and suggest medication guidance as well as diet plans and exercise routines.

Patient guidance Early detection of diseases The AI Doctor will also guide patients to visit the nearest hospital or consult a specialist if needed. Officials say the system will work like a personal physician, helping detect conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart-related ailments at an early stage. This innovative approach is part of the state's broader effort to leverage technology for improving public health services.

Record creation Sanjeevani project integration Under the Sanjeevani project, lifetime digital health records linked to Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs will be created for residents across Andhra Pradesh. The initiative has already been piloted in Kuppam and Chittoor districts and will now be expanded statewide. It includes door-to-door health screenings covering 41 parameters through village health centers, primary health centers (PHCs), and ASHA workers. The collected data will feed into the AI Doctor system for personalized recommendations.

