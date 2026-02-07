AP announces AI Living Labs Foundation: What is it?
What's the story
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced plans to set up the AI Living Labs Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. The foundation will be headquartered in Amaravati, the state's greenfield capital city. Its main goal is to promote applied learning, research, and innovation in the field of AI.
Foundation's mission
Aligning with Andhra Pradesh's vision of digital growth
The AI Living Labs Foundation will set up and manage AI Living Labs across Andhra Pradesh. It will offer shared graphics processing unit (GPU) computing resources, AI tools, curated datasets, and sandboxes for workforce skilling. This initiative aligns with the state's vision of inclusive digital growth and its goal of 'one AI-trained individual per family.'
Project details
Hub-and-spoke model for AI skilling initiatives
The foundation will also coordinate AI skilling initiatives, certification pathways, curriculum enablement, as well as faculty training under a proposed hub-and-spoke model. This model aims to offer shared AI infrastructure, skilling platforms, and innovation sandboxes for students, faculty members, researchers, start-ups, MSMEs, and government departments. The initiative will be funded through government grants, corporate social responsibility contributions, partner funding, among other sources.
Research emphasis
Promoting applied research and developing AI use cases
The AI Living Labs Foundation will also promote applied research such as the development of AI models and large language models (LLMs). It will design and deploy AI use cases in priority sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, fintech, AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming), as well as digital public infrastructure.