Andhra Pradesh unveils AQRF with India's 1st homegrown quantum computers
Technology
Big news for tech lovers: Andhra Pradesh just unveiled the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility (AQRF), putting India on the map with its first homegrown, open-access quantum computers: Amaravati 1S and 1Q.
This move is part of a larger push to build a self-reliant hardware ecosystem right here in India.
AQRF national testing and certification hub
AQRF isn't just another lab: it's India's national spot for testing and certifying quantum tech, letting researchers try out new ideas without jumping through international hoops.
With 85% of its parts made locally and backing from top institutes like TIFR, AQRF is helping India break into global quantum innovation while training up the next generation of tech talent.