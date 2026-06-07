Andhra Pradesh to use AI for newborns' health assessment
What's the story
The Andhra Pradesh government is set to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technology for assessing key health parameters in newborns. The initiative was announced by Satya Kumar Yadav, the state's Minister for Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare. The move is part of a larger effort to improve healthcare services under the National Health Mission's Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC) program.
Technological intervention
'Shishu Maapan' app
The government plans to use an AI-based application developed by Wadhwani AI, called 'Shishu Maapan.' The app will make it easier and more efficient for ASHA workers to monitor the health of newborns. They are currently required to visit homes on specific days after birth and record key health indicators like weight and length through a mobile application.
App functionality
How the app works
The 'Shishu Maapan' app simplifies health assessments by taking all the required measurements without any physical contact with the infant. This way, ASHA workers don't have to carry weighing scales and other equipment from one household to another. Once installed on a smartphone, the user just has to place their phone near the infant for quick measurement recording.
Implementation plan
Training sessions for ASHA workers, ANMs
Before the technology is rolled out, the Health Department will create a database using videos of around 1,000 infants. The AI system will then be integrated with the app used by ASHA workers, a process expected to take some three months. Meanwhile, training sessions are being conducted for ASHA workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) to familiarize them with this new technology.
Pilot initiative
Pilot project underway in Mangalagiri constituency
As part of a pilot project, the department has already started collecting health measurements of some 1,000 newborns in the Mangalagiri constituency. The results from this initial phase will determine whether the technology will be rolled out across the state. This innovative approach is expected to revolutionize how newborn health assessments are conducted in Andhra Pradesh.