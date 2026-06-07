Andhra Pradesh to use AI for newborns' health assessment

Implementation plan

Training sessions for ASHA workers, ANMs

Before the technology is rolled out, the Health Department will create a database using videos of around 1,000 infants. The AI system will then be integrated with the app used by ASHA workers, a process expected to take some three months. Meanwhile, training sessions are being conducted for ASHA workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) to familiarize them with this new technology.