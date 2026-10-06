Andrea Luppi study finds anesthesia reduces brain coordination across species
Technology
Ever wondered what really happens in your brain when you're under anesthesia?
A new study led by neuroscientist Andrea Luppi just found that, no matter the animal or drug, anesthesia causes brain activity to become less coordinated, not totally shut down.
This pattern showed up in everything from humans, monkeys, mice, and even roundworms (nematodes).
Researchers call effect 'spatiotemporal isolation'
Researchers call this effect "spatiotemporal isolation": basically, brain signals get a bit scattered in time and space during anesthesia.
Experts say it's super unlikely this is random; instead, it looks like a universal way anesthesia works on brains.