Andrew Dai launches Palo Alto AI startup Elorian, raises $55 million
Andrew Dai, who used to work at Google DeepMind, has launched a new AI company called Elorian in Palo Alto.
Their goal? To help AI "see" and understand the world more like humans do.
Right now, Dai says, the artificial intelligence models at big labs are about as sharp as a 3-year-old kid when it comes to making sense of visual prompts.
Elorian just raised $55 million and is already valued at $300 million.
Elorian plans 1st visual reasoning model
Elorian's team includes Yinfei Yang (who has worked at Google and Apple) and former Harvard professor Seth Neel.
They have big-name investors on board like NVIDIA, Menlo Ventures, Altimeter Capital, Striker Venture Partners, and AI pioneer Jeff Dean.
The plan is to launch their first visual reasoning model within a year, and while some smaller models may be released to the open-source community, the flagship model will likely remain proprietary.