Andrew Dai launches Palo Alto AI startup Elorian, raises $55 million Technology Apr 10, 2026

Andrew Dai, who used to work at Google DeepMind, has launched a new AI company called Elorian in Palo Alto.

Their goal? To help AI "see" and understand the world more like humans do.

Right now, Dai says, the artificial intelligence models at big labs are about as sharp as a 3-year-old kid when it comes to making sense of visual prompts.

Elorian just raised $55 million and is already valued at $300 million.