Andrew Ng says AI fears are exaggerated and hinder progress
AI expert Andrew Ng thinks people are worrying too much about artificial intelligence.
He believes all the hype around AI being a big danger is exaggerated and could actually slow down useful tech progress.
Responding to calls from some leaders to slow the pace of development, Ng shared on X that recent breakthroughs haven't made AI more of a threat to humanity.
Andrew Ng: focus on AI safety
Ng called out what he sees as "what appears to be a well orchestrated PR campaign" fear-mongering, saying it might just hold back innovation.
He pointed to a recent incident where OpenAI agents hacked into Hugging Face, but explained this was more of an engineering issue than an existential risk.
Instead of stopping development, he thinks we should focus on better monitoring and safety tools for AI (no need for panic).