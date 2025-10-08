Android 14: A guide to notification management

Android 14 comes with a slew of features to improve notification management. These features are designed to make it easier for users to manage their notifications, ensuring that important alerts are not missed and unwanted distractions are minimized. The new tools focus on customization, prioritization, and efficiency, giving users more control over how they receive and interact with notifications on their devices.

Tip 1 Prioritize important notifications Android 14 has introduced a new feature that allows users to prioritize certain notifications over others. This means that critical alerts from specific apps can be made to appear more prominently, or even first, in the notification shade. By customizing which apps get priority, users can ensure that they never miss out on important messages or updates, while less critical notifications take a backseat.

Tip 2 Grouping similar notifications Grouping similar notifications is another handy feature in Android 14. It automatically organizes notifications from the same app into a single bundle, reducing clutter and making it easier to see what's important at a glance. This way, users can quickly scan through grouped alerts and act on them without getting overwhelmed by individual notifications.

Tip 3 Customizing notification sounds With Android 14, users can now customize notification sounds for different apps or types of alerts. This feature allows for a more personalized experience by letting users assign unique tones to different categories of notifications. As a result, you can easily identify the source of an alert just by hearing its sound, without having to look at your phone.