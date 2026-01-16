Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2: Pixel bugs finally get a fix

This beta tackles some big headaches—like random crashes, freezes, battery draining overnight, ignored charging limits, slow Wi-Fi, and even missed calls. UI glitches also get attention: smoother notification shade, responsive app drawer scrolling, no more screen flicker from Always-On Display, and fewer crashes when folding your device.

What's new?

The Settings > System menu is now easier to navigate with grouped sections.

Audio routing is smarter for speakerphone calls and charging works more reliably (wireless or wired).

There are also fixes for Microsoft Intune app crashes. Plus, Pixel 10 is listed among supported devices and shows a new "Screen automation" permission.