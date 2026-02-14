Android 17 Beta 1 is now available for download

Google just rolled out Android 17 Beta 1 for Pixel 6 and newer devices—no Developer Preview this time, just straight to beta after months of behind-the-scenes testing. If you've got a supported Pixel, you can grab the update over-the-air now.

Android 17 brings smarter garbage collection Apps targeting Android 17 (API level 37) can finally go full-width on big screens (over 600dp), except for games.

There's smarter garbage collection to cut CPU use by up to 10%, and notifications are getting tighter memory controls—so your phone should run a bit smoother overall.

Other improvements in Android 17 The camera is less glitchy when switching modes, and audio loudness is more consistent across all your apps.

The Pixel Launcher looks fresher too: the search bar is now see-through, the G logo is filled with a solid shade or slight gradient taken from the wallpaper's color theme, and there are handy shortcuts for AI Mode, voice search, and Google Lens.