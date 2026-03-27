Android 17 beta 3 is out: Check top features

There are several other improvements as well

This update hits platform stability, so developers can start building apps for it now.

There is interactive picture-in-picture in desktop mode, session-based location buttons for more control over your location sharing, and better accessibility, like customizing where notification sounds play if you use hearing aids.

Plus, widgets look better on external displays; you can hide app labels for a cleaner home screen, and Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles are now separate for quicker access.