Android 17 beta 3 is out: Check top features
Android 17 Beta 3 is here for Pixel 6 and newer, and it's all about making multitasking smoother and your data safer.
The standout "Bubbles" feature lets you run almost any app in a floating window; think desktop-style multitasking right on your phone.
Screen recording also gets easier, with quick editing and sharing built in.
There are several other improvements as well
This update hits platform stability, so developers can start building apps for it now.
There is interactive picture-in-picture in desktop mode, session-based location buttons for more control over your location sharing, and better accessibility, like customizing where notification sounds play if you use hearing aids.
Plus, widgets look better on external displays; you can hide app labels for a cleaner home screen, and Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles are now separate for quicker access.