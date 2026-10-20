Android October 2026 updates boost Play services and Play Store

Google Play services now let your phone automatically connect with Find Hub tags and get smoother Fast Pair firmware updates.

There's also stronger in-call scam protection (for Android 15 or older) plus reminders if you leave something behind.

On the Play Store side, you'll see device offers tailored to your interests right at the top of your Apps Home and clearer info on how long downloads will take or how big they are.

Recent updates have also boosted system stability across Auto, PC, Phone, TV, and Wear.