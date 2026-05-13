Android's biggest security upgrade yet is coming in 2026

Google has announced a host of new security features for Android at The Android Show I/O Edition event. The updates are aimed at enhancing user protection against evolving cyber threats. Many of the features will be rolled out with the upcoming Android 17 update. These include verified financial calls to prevent banking scams, improved Live Threat Detection, and more robust theft protection measures.

Scam protection Verified financial calls to combat banking scams The new verified financial calls feature will automatically end spoofed banking scam calls. If Android detects a fake call pretending to be from your bank, it will terminate the call before the scammer even gets a chance to speak. The system works by checking with supported banking apps on your phone to verify if the institution is really calling you.

AI improvements Improved threat detection Google is also improving Android's AI-powered Live Threat Detection feature. The update will warn users about apps that secretly forward SMS messages or abuse accessibility permissions. Meanwhile, Chrome on Android will now scan APK downloads for malware if Safe Browsing is enabled. This added layer of protection could save users from accidentally downloading malicious apps.

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Enhanced security Advanced Protection mode gets new features Google is also adding a bunch of new protections to Android's Advanced Protection mode in Android 17. These include blocking accessibility service access for non-accessibility apps, disabling device-to-device unlocking and Chrome WebGPU support. The company is also adding scam detection for chat notifications and plans to add Android Enterprise support later this year for managed devices.

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Device security USB protection and biometric authentication Google has confirmed that USB protection is now available on all Pixel devices running Android 16 or later. The feature will also be extended to more Android devices in the near future. Additionally, the "Mark as lost" feature in the Find Hub is getting a boost with biometric authentication for regaining access after marking a device as lost.

User control Default theft protection enabled on Android 17 devices Google is expanding default-enabled theft protection features globally after a successful pilot in Brazil. On Android 17 devices, Remote Lock and Theft Detection Lock will be automatically enabled by default after setup, reset or upgrade. The company is also introducing a new temporary precise location-sharing button with Android 17, allowing users to grant access only while an app is open for quick tasks like finding nearby businesses.