Anduril to develop space-based interceptors for Trump's Golden Dome project
What's the story
Satellite start-up Impulse Space is collaborating with Anduril Industries to create prototypes of space-based interceptors. The move is part of US President Donald Trump's proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system. The US Department of Defense has selected the two companies for this project, which aims to track and destroy missiles from orbit.
Project details
Impulse Space's role in the project
Impulse Space will work as a subcontractor to Anduril on the technology, which is still in its infancy. The space-based interceptors are a critical but untested element of the Golden Dome initiative. The goal is to shield the US and potentially other nations with multi-layered defense systems extending from ground to space.
Contract revelations
Contracts awarded to companies for technology prototypes
The contracts awarded to Impulse Space and Anduril are one of the few signs of how far along the Pentagon is on Golden Dome. The project has been largely secretive since Trump signed an executive order establishing it over a year ago. Last November, the US Space Force awarded multiple contracts worth less than $9 million each to unnamed companies for technology prototypes.
Company profile
Impulse Space's background and existing contracts
Impulse Space, founded in 2021 by Tom Mueller, makes spacecraft that can transport satellites across different orbits. The California-based company has contracts with other government customers such as the National Reconnaissance Office, Space Systems Command, and NASA. The collaboration between Anduril and Impulse Space shows a growing partnership between the two firms to create highly agile spacecraft for national security missions.
Expectations
Concerns over budget limits and technological challenges
Trump's Golden Dome is estimated to cost $185 billion and show operational capability by 2028, as per General Michael Guetlein, the military official overseeing the project. However, critics argue that the budget limits and timeline make it overly ambitious. The development of a space-based interceptor network is particularly challenging due to its technological complexity and high costs associated with manufacturing, building, and launching armed spacecraft into orbit.