Anduril to develop space-based interceptors for Trump's Golden Dome project

Satellite start-up Impulse Space is collaborating with Anduril Industries to create prototypes of space-based interceptors. The move is part of US President Donald Trump 's proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system. The US Department of Defense has selected the two companies for this project, which aims to track and destroy missiles from orbit.

Project details Impulse Space's role in the project Impulse Space will work as a subcontractor to Anduril on the technology, which is still in its infancy. The space-based interceptors are a critical but untested element of the Golden Dome initiative. The goal is to shield the US and potentially other nations with multi-layered defense systems extending from ground to space.

Contract revelations Contracts awarded to companies for technology prototypes The contracts awarded to Impulse Space and Anduril are one of the few signs of how far along the Pentagon is on Golden Dome. The project has been largely secretive since Trump signed an executive order establishing it over a year ago. Last November, the US Space Force awarded multiple contracts worth less than $9 million each to unnamed companies for technology prototypes.

Advertisement

Company profile Impulse Space's background and existing contracts Impulse Space, founded in 2021 by Tom Mueller, makes spacecraft that can transport satellites across different orbits. The California-based company has contracts with other government customers such as the National Reconnaissance Office, Space Systems Command, and NASA. The collaboration between Anduril and Impulse Space shows a growing partnership between the two firms to create highly agile spacecraft for national security missions.

Advertisement