Anil Menon to help install final ISS solar array Thursday
Technology
NASA astronaut Anil Menon is gearing up for a big moment this Thursday, a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.
Alongside Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk, he will help install the ISS's final rollout solar array as part of a mission kicking off at 7pm IST.
ISS power expected to rise 30%
Menon will be handling the station's robotic arm to get the new solar array in place.
This upgrade is a major boost for the ISS, expected to raise its power output by about 30%, from 160 kilowatts to roughly 215 kilowatts.
Menon's journey adds an inspiring note to this milestone moment.