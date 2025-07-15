Next Article
Animals respond to plant distress signals
Turns out, plants aren't as quiet as we thought!
A new study from Tel Aviv University found that when tomato plants are stressed and make tiny distress sounds, female moths actually avoid laying eggs on them.
So, animals are picking up on plant "noises" and changing their behavior—pretty wild connection.
Next, researchers will study other species' responses
These plant sounds are ultrasonic (way too high for humans to hear) but insects, bats, and some mammals can detect them.
Researchers think this could be a whole new way plants and animals communicate.
The team now wants to see if other species react the same way—and even whether plants use these sounds to warn each other about things like droughts.