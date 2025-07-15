Next Article
Major security alert issued for Windows and Office users
Heads up: India's cyber security agency CERT-In has flagged some major security flaws in Microsoft products like Windows, Office, and even Azure.
These bugs could let hackers sneak in, mess with your data, or take control of your device—so it's not just a small issue.
Both personal and business users are at risk.
How to stay protected
Microsoft has already pushed out important updates to fix these problems.
To stay safe, make sure you turn on automatic updates and restart your devices as soon as possible.
Quick action really helps protect your info and keeps everything running smoothly.