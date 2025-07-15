Next Article
IIST researchers to study space-travelled seeds
Seeds that just returned from the International Space Station are about to get a closer look at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST).
As part of the "Crop Seeds on ISS" project, researchers will see how space conditions—like microgravity—may have changed Jyothi rice and Vellayani Vijay tomato seeds.
Seeds from Kerala's Jyothi rice, Vellayani Vijay tomato
This experiment is a team effort between IIST and Kerala Agricultural University, which provided the seeds.
After being brought back by the Axiom-4 crew, these seeds will be compared with regular ones grown on Earth.
Led by Professor K.G. Sreejalakshmi, the study could help us understand how plants might grow in space—and even improve farming back home someday.