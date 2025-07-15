IIST researchers to study space-travelled seeds

Seeds from Kerala's Jyothi rice, Vellayani Vijay tomato

This experiment is a team effort between IIST and Kerala Agricultural University, which provided the seeds.

After being brought back by the Axiom-4 crew, these seeds will be compared with regular ones grown on Earth.

Led by Professor K.G. Sreejalakshmi, the study could help us understand how plants might grow in space—and even improve farming back home someday.