Anker announces Eufy and Soundcore rebrand at IFA Berlin
Technology
Anker announced at IFA Berlin that it's rolling Eufy and Soundcore into a rebrand under the Anker One project.
For the first time, the Eufy and Soundcore product lines and services will share a unified identity.
During this switch, you'll see names like Anker Eufy and Anker Soundcore.
Anker debuts 19 new products
This rebrand is all about making things simpler and stronger for Anker in the tech world.
To kick things off, they dropped 19 new products, including the MagGo Power Bank Pro 2 (with upgraded cooling), new Eufy robot vacuums and mowers, and Soundcore earbuds with better call quality.
The Anker MagGo Power Bank Pro 2 lands September 17 for $110 if you're eyeing an upgrade.