Anker debuts SleepLab Pro bedside radar speaker at IFA 2026
Technology
Anker just introduced the SleepLab Pro at IFA 2026, a tabletop speaker that tracks your sleep using radar, so you do not have to wear anything on your wrist or finger.
It monitors your breathing, heart rate, and sleep stages from your bedside table.
SleepLab Pro detects single user subscription-free
SleepLab Pro also acts as a sleep aid with calming sounds and gentle lighting that adjust to what helps you relax best.
It can pick out one user's data even if you share a bed and does not need any subscription.
Pricing is not out yet, but Anker says it will launch later this year, offering a fresh way to understand (and maybe improve) your nights.