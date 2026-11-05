Anker launches Eufy Window Camera E10 $79.99 with AI alerts
Technology
Anker just introduced the Eufy Window Camera E10, a smart camera that lets you keep an eye on what's happening outside, without ever stepping outdoors.
Launched at $79.99, it sits inside your window and skips weatherproofing hassles.
You get sharp 2.5K video, color night vision, and AI alerts that can tell people, pets, and cars apart.
Eufy E10 supports microSD and cloud
The E10 gives you options for saving footage: use a microSD card or go with cloud storage if that's more your style.
Setup is pretty simple, but heads-up, it needs external power since it lacks a rechargeable battery.
If you want easy outdoor monitoring without mounting anything outside, this could be worth a look.