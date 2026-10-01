Anker merges Eufy and Soundcore into Anker One in Berlin
At IFA Berlin 2026, Anker announced it's rolling Eufy and Soundcore into a single family called "Anker One."
For now, you'll see products labeled as Anker Eufy or Anker Soundcore while they shift everything over.
This big move came with the launch of 19 new gadgets, showing Anker is serious about making tech simpler and more innovative.
Anker launches power home audio devices
Anker's fresh lineup includes the MagGo Power Bank Pro 2 (with better cooling) and a Laptop Charger Pro designed to protect your battery.
For smart homes, there's the Eufy Omni E35 robot vacuum and Video Doorbell S4 for added convenience and security.
On the audio side, Soundcore dropped new AeroClip 2 Pro earphones and Liberty Buds 2 for upgraded sound, all aiming to make everyday tech smarter and easier to use.