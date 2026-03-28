Anker Nano 45W Smart Display charger on Amazon spring sale
Technology
Anker's Nano 45W Smart Display charger is now discounted during Amazon's big spring sale (March 25-31, 2026).
Black and white models are $28 (30% off), while blue and orange are $30 (25% off).
The deal covers versions made for iPhone 17, iPhone 16, and the 2024 iPad Pro.
Charger shows charging power and percentage
This compact charger isn't just fast (up to 45W): it also has a smart display that shows real-time charging power and your device's battery percentage, so you don't have to keep checking your phone.
Foldable prongs make it travel-friendly, and its Care Mode helps protect your battery by keeping things cooler as it charges.
Just double-check compatibility before buying; it's available on Amazon.