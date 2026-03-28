Anker Nano 45W Smart Display charger on Amazon spring sale

Charger shows charging power and percentage

This compact charger isn't just fast (up to 45W): it also has a smart display that shows real-time charging power and your device's battery percentage, so you don't have to keep checking your phone.

Foldable prongs make it travel-friendly, and its Care Mode helps protect your battery by keeping things cooler as it charges.

Just double-check compatibility before buying; it's available on Amazon.