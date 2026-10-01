Anker rebrands Eufy and Soundcore under Anker One at IFA
Technology
Anker just revealed a big rebrand at IFA Berlin 2026, bringing its Eufy and Soundcore lines under the new Anker One project.
Soon, you'll see Eufy and Soundcore renamed as Anker Eufy and Anker Soundcore, making it easier to spot what's what in their lineup.
Anker debuts MagGo and Solix Solarbank
Alongside the new look, Anker dropped some fresh tech: the MagGo Power Bank Pro 2 (with advanced cooling), a Laptop Charger Pro that Anker claims can extend a laptop's battery lifespan by up to 40%, and a MagStand Charging Station for Qi2 devices.
They also introduced the Solix Solarbank Max, a high-powered solar bank, showing they're serious about eco-friendly gear for everyday use.