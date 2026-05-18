Anker Soundcore Q20i wireless headphones $39.99 on Amazon 43% off Technology May 18, 2026

Looking for new headphones?

The Anker Soundcore Q20i wireless headphones are now just $39.99 on Amazon (down from $69.99) thanks to a 43% discount.

You get active noise cancelation, high-res audio support, and a customizable EQ via the app, all at a student-friendly price.

Battery life is solid too: up to 40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without.