Anker Soundcore Q20i wireless headphones $39.99 on Amazon 43% off
Technology
Looking for new headphones?
The Anker Soundcore Q20i wireless headphones are now just $39.99 on Amazon (down from $69.99) thanks to a 43% discount.
You get active noise cancelation, high-res audio support, and a customizable EQ via the app, all at a student-friendly price.
Battery life is solid too: up to 40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without.
Bluetooth and wired, 22 presets
The Q20i connects via Bluetooth or wired, and you can pick from 22 audio presets in the Soundcore app.
The deal covers black and almond white colors, but if you want navy or pink, it's only $5 more.
For anyone wanting reliable wireless sound without spending big, this is a pretty sweet deal.