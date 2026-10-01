Anna Greka uses nodal biology to broaden rare disease treatments
Dr. Anna Greka is shaking up rare disease research with her nodal biology approach: basically, she's finding common threads between different rare diseases so one drug could help more people at once.
This makes rare disease drug development more sustainable and attractive for investment, which means better chances for new treatments.
Greka leads Ladders to Cures Accelerator
Greka leads the Ladders to Cures Accelerator, where her team looks for links between rare conditions.
For example, in 2019 they discovered a connection between a kidney disease and some eye and brain disorders, showing how this strategy can unlock new treatment options.
Anna Greka to attend Ladders symposium
At the third Annual Ladders to Cures Symposium on October 27, 2026.
Greka will be there, along with her colleagues Dr. David Liu, Dr. Winston Yan, and MIT economist Andrew Lo.