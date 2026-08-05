Annapurni Subramaniam awarded 2026 COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal in Florence
Annapurni Subramaniam, who heads the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, just received the 2026 COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal, a major international honor for her impact on space science in developing countries.
The award was presented by ISRO and COSPAR on Monday at the 46th COSPAR General Assembly in Florence, Italy.
Annapurni Subramaniam 1st Indian woman medalist
Subramaniam is known for her research on stars, especially blue stragglers, and her work with India's AstroSat UV telescope. She has also been pushing for new telescopes and has worked on the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve.
Grateful for the recognition, she said it feels like a validation of her efforts in astrophysics and sustainable development.
She is now the first Indian woman, and only the fourth Indian ever, to win this medal named for Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space program.