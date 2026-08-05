Annapurni Subramaniam awarded 2026 COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal in Florence

Subramaniam is known for her research on stars, especially blue stragglers, and her work with India's AstroSat UV telescope. She has also been pushing for new telescopes and has worked on the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve.

Grateful for the recognition, she said it feels like a validation of her efforts in astrophysics and sustainable development.

She is now the first Indian woman, and only the fourth Indian ever, to win this medal named for Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space program.